INDIANAPOLIS — The Cigna Foundation and New York Life Foundation launched the Brave of Heart Fund to provide monetary grants to survivors of frontline U.S. health care workers who give their lives in the fight against COVID-19.
Families of doctors, nurses, technicians, orderlies, cafeteria workers, custodians, volunteers, and others working on the front lines of health care during the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible to apply for support from the Brave of Heart Fund.
The Cigna Foundation and New York Life Foundation each are making initial contributions of $25 million to seed the Brave of Heart Fund. The New York Life Foundation will also match the first $25 million of additional individual donations received. The companies hope to raise more than $100 million to protect these families from financial hardship and provide behavioral and emotional support. The fund will be administered by the nonprofit E4E Relief.
Individuals and corporations can donate to the Brave of Heart Fund by visiting www.braveofheartfund.com.
The fund will be ready to accept applications for its first grants in May 2020.
