ANDERSON — Madison County has been awarded federal funds to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county. The funds were made available through the Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board program.
Phase 37 has been awarded $44,616 and Phase CARES has been awarded $63,610. Totaling $108,226, these awards are based upon unemployment and poverty rates at the national average.
Under the terms of the grant, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government; be eligible to receive federal funds; have an accounting system; practice nondiscrimination; have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.
To apply online, go to the United Way of Madison County website, www.unitedwaymadisonco.org/efsp or contact Kim Rogers-Hatfield, vice president of engagement, United Way of Madison County, at k.hatfield@unitedwaymadisonco.org or 765-608-3067 for questions.
Applications must be submitted online no later than 5 p.m. Friday, May 15, to be considered for funding for Phase 37 and Phase CARES. Late applications will not be accepted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.