ANDERSON — “One Night Only,” a fundraiser reunion show featuring Anderson High School Show Choir alumni, will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at AHS.
The fundraiser was started by Sophia Ventura and Connor Purciful, both AHS graduates, and former Show Choir members. They pitched the idea of a fundraiser to current choir director Kendra Kirby. They have been preparing and memorizing song and dance numbers, plus solos, duets and trios.
Proceeds will go to the Show Choir program. COVID-19 has caused debt for the program as well as overall school underfunding.
Admission is $5 at the door; donations also will be accepted. AHS is at 4610 S. Madison Ave.
For more information, call 765-717-3655.