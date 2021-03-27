PENDLETON — The Pendleton Heights High School Senior Art Show will be held at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St.
The exhibit will be on display the month of April during regular business hours, Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The reception and awards will be Friday, April 2, from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
This collection of works demonstrates the time and effort each student devoted to the art department during their career at Pendleton Heights High School.
Each senior artist was invited to be a part of the show based on their excellence and high standard of art production that they have exhibited throughout their career.
This show is a celebration of these artists and provides a chance for them to publicly showcase their skill and talent.
