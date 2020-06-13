PENDLETON — While the Pendleton Artists Society at Gallery 119 will remain closed until June 16, art classes have resumed with a limited number of students to promote social distancing.
Register for classes at a new website, PASgallery119.org, or by phone at 765-778-0986.
Watercolor with Judy Crist: Learn to paint a beautiful boat, water and boathouse on Saturday, June 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Class fee is $50.
Oil painting with Gini Deaton: Paint a little girl as she talks to her calf using a wet-into-wet method of painting. Class is Saturday, June 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with a break for lunch. Fee is $55 and includes all supplies.
Jewelry class with Tracy: In this jewelry class, Tracy Davidson will teach beginners soldering used when making your own jewelry. The class will be Sunday, June 28, from 1 to 6 p.m. Class fee is $55 which includes all supplies and tools needed.
