Gallery 119 to resume art classes
PENDLETON — While the Pendleton Artists Society at Gallery 119 will remain closed until June 16, art classes will resume with a limited number of students to promote social distancing.
Register for classes at the new website PASgallery119.org.
Jewelry with Tracy Davidson
Learn how to make the components of jewelry by hand out of sterling, copper and jewelers gold. Class is Sunday, May 31, from 1 to 6 p.m., fee is $50 and includes all supplies and tools.
Oil painting with Katy Burke
Paint a dogwood with a bird on Wednesday, June 3, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a fee of $55 with all supplies included. If you use your own painting supplies the cost is $45.
Watercolor with Judy Crist
Learn to paint a beautiful boat, water and boathouse on Saturday, June 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Class fee is $50.
Oil painting with Gini Deaton
Paint a little girl as she talks to her calf using a wet-into-wet method of painting. Class is Saturday, June 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with a break for lunch. Fee is $55 and includes all supplies.
Send all items for the Good Morning feature to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.