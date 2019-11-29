PENDLETON — Gallery 119 will have several art classes during December.
Oil Painting
Paint with Katy Burke a “Holiday Night Cap” featuring Santa’s hat. Class will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a break for lunch. Cost with all supplies provided is $55. If you are using your own paint and brushes, the cost is $45.
Watercolor Class
Paint a “Snow Scene With Red Truck” on Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with Judy Crist. Class Fee is $50.
Oil Painting
Oil painting with Gini Deaton will be held on Dec. 15 from 1 to 4 p.m. Get in the holiday spirit by painting a lovely “Holiday Wreath.” All levels of painters are welcome. Cost $50 and includes all supplies.
Registrations may be made at Gallery 119 at 119 W. State St., or by phoning 765-778-0986 during business hours Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Online registrations may be made at pendletonartistssociety.org/events.
