MUNCIE — Garden Fair, a free two-day community event, will return to Minnetrista in 2021. Garden Fair is the ultimate destination for gardeners of any experience level.
On Saturday, June 5, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, June 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., a wide variety of vendors will be offering beautiful plants, landscaping tools, and more. Visitors will get a jump start on their summer planting and plans, finding everything they need to beautify their lawns and make their gardens bloom.
Also, Farmers Market at Minnetrista will be open from 8 a.m. to noon. At the Farmers Market, visitors can connect with local vendors offering seasonal produce, artisanal items, fresh meats, and more. Minnetrista encourages patrons to preorder from vendors whenever possible at: minnetrista.net/famers-market.
Additionally, The Orchard Shop will be open during both days of Garden Fair, featuring more nature-inspired local finds.
To accommodate CDC guidelines and the safety of the vendors, patrons, and employees, vendors will be spaced out to promote social distancing.
Minnetrista requires masks in all buildings and strongly suggests patrons wear masks while inside the fair and market areas.
Garden Fair 2021 is supported by eKeeper Systems. For more information visit minnetrista.net. Follow Minnetrista on Facebook and Twitter for the most up-to-date information on exhibits and events.
