ANDERSON — The George Smith Traditional Christmas Show 2022 will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the Paramount Theatre.
The evening will feature an audience singalong; Dr. Jamie Boe, “The singing veterinarian;” George Smith, “The Merry Music Maker;” and Kurt Stickradt, “The Blind Pianist.”
Norma Smith is producing and directing the event and will also be the mistress of ceremonies.
George Smith, the Paramount’s resident organist, who has been playing since he was 14, will host the event.
He and his wife, Norma, started producing the Christmas shows at the Paramount, though George has hosted traditional organ shows since 2000.
Smith will play the original 1929 Grand Page Theatre organ made in Ohio (where only about 400 were made). A few years back, it was refurbished.
Donations made during intermission and money from ticket sales will help with the upkeep of the organ and the Paramount’s building.
General admission tickets are $10 and available at the Paramount Box Office or George Smith’s Music Center, 2030 Raible Ave.
Tickets are on sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
The event is wheelchair-accessible. The Paramount is at 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Information: 765-642-0243.