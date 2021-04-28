The East Central Indiana Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is offering a virtual lunch event at noon on Wednesday, May 5.
Small Business Tips and Trends is designed to answer common questions of small business owners and share trends in today’s small business realm.
The event will feature a panel consisting of two area commercial lenders, a business advisor, a marketing consultant and a human resources consultant. Participants are encouraged to ask questions in advance or bring questions for the panel.
Registration is free for the event. Those who wish to attend can sign up at http://bit.ly/biz-panel-2021 and a link to the event will follow.
The East Central Indiana SBDC provides no-cost, confidential small business consulting to 11 counties of East Central Indiana. Access these services by visiting www.isbdc.org or calling 765-282-9950. Find business growth information by following the East Central Indiana SBDC on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
