MIDDLETOWN — Getting a job in the Middletown area might have just gotten a lot easier for local residents.
The Eastern Indiana Works program will offer weekly one-on-one counseling and many other services at the Middletown/Fall Creek Public Library, 780 High St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, starting July 28.
"This is a golden opportunity for people looking for jobs," said Teresa Dennis, library director. "We hope we pack the library each Tuesday with people taking advantage of this outstanding program."
Three representatives of the program will be at the library each week to provide services, including career coaching, resume assistance, interview preparedness and mock interviews, education assistance, training opportunities, and work experience programs.
Youth services (ages 16-24), adult and dislocated worker services, and veteran services will also be provided. There is no charge for the program, and registration is not required.
Information: Henry County Office of the Eastern Indiana Works, 765-529-3010.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.