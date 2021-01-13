INDIANAPOLIS — Girl Scouts of Central Indiana has kicked off the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie season, during a challenging time when many Girl Scouts are selling in creative, socially distant, and contact-free ways to keep themselves and their customers safe.
This season, Girl Scouts of Central Indiana is participating in a national collaboration with food ordering and delivery platform Grubhub so girls have an additional way to facilitate contact-free cookie orders. In select cities, consumers can order Girl Scout Cookies for delivery on Grubhub.com or the Grubhub app.
Local Girl Scouts will track and fulfill orders, manage inventory, and more, all using Grubhub’s back-end technology. This method will be available starting Jan. 22. As always, the proceeds benefit the troop and council while providing another innovative way to safely run the cookie program virtually, a spokeswoman said in a press release.
“Even in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, girls are adapting their sales methods to share the joy of Girl Scout Cookies through the largest girl-led entrepreneurship program,” said Girl Scouts of Central Indiana CEO Danielle Shockey.
Girl Scout Cookie season is recognized in central Indiana through March 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.