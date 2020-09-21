INDIANAPOLIS — Girl Scouts of Central Indiana and Kroger are joining forces to teach girls about food insecurity in Indiana and how everyone can do their part to eliminate food waste. The new patch activity will be available to all 25,000 Girl Scouts across central Indiana.
The Kroger Zero Hunger | Zero Waste patch curriculum teaches girls about hunger in Indiana, food deserts, zero waste, and the plastic problem. The curriculum was designed jointly with Kroger using their Zero Hunger | Zero Waste social impact plan. It’s part of the grocer’s commitment to end hunger in our communities and eliminate waste across their company by 2025.
Upon completing the patch curriculum, Girl Scouts will be encouraged to make positive changes within their own families and neighborhoods such as creating a community garden, learning to compost, or hosting a recycling program.
To complete the patch curriculum, Girl Scouts can visit www.girlscoutsindiana.org to download the requirements.
