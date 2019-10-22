INDIANAPOLIS — Now through Election Day, Girl Scouts of Central Indiana will offer a 50 percent membership discount for all new girls who register as Girl Scouts.
Cost is $25 for one year, so through this special discount offer, new girls may register for just $12.50. The discount is being offered in celebration of International Day of the Girl.
In the U.S., 90 percent of female astronauts, 50 percent of female business owners and 73 percent of current female senators are Girl Scouts alums. The single-gender environment offered by Girl Scouts creates an inclusive, safe space in which girls are free to explore their potential and take the lead without the distractions or pressures that can be found in a coed environment.
To register and take advantage of the 50 percent membership discount, visit girlscoutsindiana.org/join.
