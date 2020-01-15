INDIANAPOLIS — Girl Scouts of Central Indiana has launched the 2020 Girl Scout Cookie season to help local girls become hands-on entrepreneurs.
This year, Girl Scouts is adding a brand-new cookie to the iconic lineup. Lemon-Ups are a crispy, lemon cookie baked with messages inspired by Girl Scout entrepreneurs. “I am a go-getter” and “I am an innovator” are among the eight phrases that bring the experience of Girl Scouting to life. Also new this year, Girl Scouts is introducing refreshed cookie packaging with updated images featuring current Girl Scouts taking part in a diverse range of experiences available to members – from adventure-packed camping and canoeing, to exploring space science and designing robots, to taking action to improve their communities.
Girl Scouts will receive cookies to begin deliveries to customers beginning Jan. 22, and cookies will be sold at booths in front of supermarkets and other local retailers and financial institutions through mid-March. The cost is $5 per package for all Girl Scout Cookie varieties.
To find out where Girl Scouts are selling cookies near you, visit girlscoutcookies.org or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, free on iOS and Android devices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.