INDIANAPOLIS — The Giving Tuesday movement encourages people to do good and inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.
While generosity and human kindness are always great practices, since 2020, the Harrison Center has provided a different formula. The center would like to help community members enjoy a powerful experience through their FORgiving Tuesday movement on Tuesday, Nov. 30, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Supporters are asked to share their FORgiving Tuesday sentiments via the Harrison Center’s Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter pages. To make the experience more tangible, participants will receive a free piece of original, personalized art from Harrison Center artist Lorie Lee Andrews.
The process is simple: followers repost from their preferred social media channel which of three prints they are requesting and then send a direct message to the Harrison Center team of their preferred mailing address for shipping or indicate that they wish to pick up their art in person.
Patrons who prefer a socially distanced, in-person experience can stop by the center, where artist Carolyn Springer will be creating a piece of public art for her “The Forgiving Sea” series.
People are encouraged to write a name on the piece or send a name through social media to be added by the Harrison Center team. The final exhibit will be unveiled during a date still to be determined.
For more information, visit www.harrisoncenter.org.
Send items for the Good Morning feature to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.