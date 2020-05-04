ANDERSON — What is #GivingTuesdayNow?
As stated on the website https://now.givingtuesday.org, #GivingTuesdayNow is a new global day of giving and unity that will take place on May 5, 2020 – in addition to the regularly scheduled Dec 1, 2020 #GivingTuesday – as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.
#GivingTuesdayNow is designed to drive an influx of grassroots generosity, citizen engagement, business and philanthropy activation, and support for communities and nonprofits around the world. It’s a day when we can all come together and give back in all ways, no matter who or where we are.”
How is Madison County Community Foundation participating?
They have set aside a pool of funds that will be used to match donations given on #GivingTuesdayNow to each organization that qualifies.
They are inviting any non-profit organization who is interested in receiving matching funds from MCCF to complete a brief application.
Email Kari Sisk at ksisk@madisonccf.org for your application. Submit only one application per organization. You will receive confirmation of participation as soon as possible to enable you and your organization to begin advertising.
