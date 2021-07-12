ELWOOD — After going dark last summer due to COVID, the Elwood Chamber of Commerce’s long-running, annual Glass Festival is returning this summer.
This year’s festival – the 50th annual – will kick off at noon, Friday, Aug. 20 and operate through 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, in Callaway Park on Elwood’s north side.
Each day of the festival, visitors will be invited to hop a free bus destined for Elwood’s two art-glass factories – the House of Glass and Prestige Crystal. Other festival favorites include a vintage car show, community-sponsored meals, bingo, the Cutest Baby Contest, pony rides, a carnival with rides and games, and more.
In addition, Saturday morning’s Tin Plate All-American Parade on Anderson Street is a perpetual crowd-pleaser. Biff and the Cruisers will perform a free concert from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday on Callaway Park’s main stage; and the Magnolia Soul Band will take the stage at the same hour Saturday evening, performing pop, rock, funk and modern country tunes.
Vendor booth space is still available for the 2021 festival. For information, visit www.elwoodglassfestival.com.
