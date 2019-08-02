MUNCIE — Minnetrista, 1200 N. Minnetrista Parkway, will offer the following glass workshops:
• Glass Pendants Workshop: Aug. 24, 1 to 4 p.m. Registration deadline is Aug. 22. Cost is $55 person and member discounts apply.
• Glass Torch Work Open Hours: Aug. 23-24, 5 to 8 p.m. Cost is $20 per hour per person.
Minnetrista is excited to offer glass working space and materials to glassworkers in the community who have already attended a flame working workshop in the past. Minnetrista will provide an open environment to those seeking to continue honing their glass working skills. During these sessions, attendees may continue practicing projects and techniques previously learned in guided workshop classes. Cost is $20 per hour per person.
Information: 765-282-4848.
Send items for the Good Morning feature to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.