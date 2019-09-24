PENDLETON — The world’s first global film festival is coming to the Pendleton Community Library from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday.
In this exciting after-hours event, attendees get to be the judge in the 22nd annual Manhattan Short Film Festival.
This film festival takes place in more than 400 venues across six continents between Sept. 26 and Oct. 6.
The public will be the judges of the finalists’ films. Audiences at each venue will be handed a voting card upon entry and asked to vote for one film they think should win. Votes are tallied and sent through to Manhattan Short Headquarters.
The overall winner will be announced on Monday, Oct. 7.
Registration is required. This is for ages 21 and over. Register online or call the library to register. Seating is limited.
For this special event, the Pendleton Library has also obtained a one-day alcohol permit. Two drinks per person will be provided free of charge. Non-alcoholic beverages and snacks will also be provided.
Run time for the screening is two hours and 36 minutes. Feel free to bring cushions, mats or anything to make seating comfortable.
