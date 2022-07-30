ANDERSON — The 15th Annual United Way/Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic, presented by Community Hospital Anderson, raised nearly $49,000 on July 15 at Anderson Country Club.
Proceeds from the Golf Classic benefit local programs supported by Heart of Indiana United Way and the Madison County Chamber that create equitable opportunities and help individuals, families and businesses thrive.
At the Golf Classic, the Madison County Chamber and United Way also hosted the 8th Annual 50/50 Golf Ball Drop sponsored by Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing and Casino. The winner of the ball drop claimed over $1,200 in winnings at the event.
The winning teams and contest winners for first, second and third places as well as Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin, Straightest Drive and Team Putting contest are listed below.
The 2022 Golf Classic results are as follows:
TEAM RESULTS
- First place: STAR #1
- Second place: Prairie Farms AM
- Third place: The Edge #1
- Team putting contest winner: GTI
CONTESTS
- Longest drive, female: Marcy Orr, Bankable
- Longest drive, male: Ryan Bond, Myers Autoworld
- Straightest drive, women: Mindy Schaefer, Harrah’s Hoosier Park
- Straightest drive, men: Don Summerlin, Advanced Dental Care
- Closest to the pin, women: MacKenzie Denny, GVC Mortgage
- Closest to the pin, men: Todd Rafalski, Wilson/Reynolds team