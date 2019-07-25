MIDDLETOWN — The 37th annual Norfleet Open Bill Shockley Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on Sunday, Sept. 8, beginning at 9 a.m. at Tri-County Golf Club. Rain date will be Sunday, Sept. 15, at 9 a.m.
Ken Norfleet, founder and chairman, started this to keep friend Bill Shockley's memory alive through the tournament. In the tournament's history they have donated more than $350,000 to provide special programs as well as direct services for cancer victims.
Entry fee is $100 and total money is due Friday, Sept. 6, before the drawing. This includes cart, greens fee, and lunch. Skins and pari-mutuels will be offered. "A" player picks teams. Open to men and women.
Hole sponsorship/memorials/honorariums, $50 and up; cart sponsor, $25.
Proceeds will benefit Forest Ridge Cancer Center in Henry County.
To sign up, contact Ken Norfleet, P.O. Box 57, Middletown IN 47356 or call or text to 765-425-6797.
Send items for the Good Morning feature to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.