INDIANAPOLIS – Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana is collecting donations of personal protective equipment at their 70-plus retail stores.
Although Goodwill stores are closed to retail shoppers, donation areas remain open. The donated personal protective equipment will be distributed to medical professionals across the state to support the work being done to mitigate the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, below is the type of PPE needed but is not limited to:
• Powered air-purifying respirators
• Face shields
• Protective eyewear (goggles, glasses, etc.)
• Surgical gowns
• Sanitary disposable gloves
• Surgical masks
• Hand sanitizer
• 3-ply surgical masks
To donate any of this equipment, visit any Goodwill retail store and look for the designated donation drop box.
Goodwill has also established a COVID-19 Emergency Fund to provide critical support for the most immediate needs of the thousands of employees, students and families served by Goodwill. The Goodwill Foundation is matching gifts, $2 for every $1 donated, up to $500,000 in matching funds. To learn more about this fund or make a donation, visit goodwillindy.org
