LINTON — Goose Pond Fish & Wildlife Area has completed installing additional displays at its Visitor Center. They include information about wetland habitats and migratory birds, as well as interactive features that highlight other wildlife that can be found at the property, such as furbearing mammals and macroinvertebrates.
There’s also a display on how managers control water levels in wetlands.
Development and installation of the displays was made possible through a partnership with Friends of Goose Pond, who donated mounted birds for the flyway exhibit. The flyway display includes a sandhill crane, American pelican and snow goose.
Visitors to Goose Pond’s s Visitor Center can see the new displays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
A 5-foot-wide trail with minimal slopes is under construction. Visitors can walk the mowed path around the building.
The center is at 13540 West County Road 400 South in Linton. It’s a bit more than 2 hours southwest of Anderson.
