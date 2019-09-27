ANDERSON — George and Norma Smith will present “Gospel Choir Celebration,” a community event of worship, on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m. at Anderson First Baptist Church, 907 N. Raible Ave.
Featured will be Doug Anderson, a Grammy-nominated, multi Dove Award-winning singer from Lapel. He is a soloist and a member of Cana’s Voice. He was a member of the founding quartet “Ernie Haase and Signature Sound” for 13 years, a group made popular through the Gaither Homecoming Series.
Anderson has 13 Dove awards, including Country Album of the Year, Country Song of the Year and Male Vocalist.
Also performing that evening will be Cheryl Hill, Harmon Cowart, Roberta Brooks and Justin Wells.
This communitywide choral event will feature a mass choir of up to 100 members.
Here is the schedule for the event:
• 8:30 a.m., doors open
• 8:30-9 a.m., coffee and doughnuts
• 11 a.m.-noon, free lunch in the fellowship hall.
• Noon-2 p.m., rehearse four songs and Anderson will select the soloists).
• 6 p.m., choirs upstairs
• 7-8:30 p.m., concert
There is no admission charge.
For information contact George Smith, 765-623-3787; Norma Smith, 765-623-1940; or office at 765-642-0243.
