ANDERSON — In Anderson, victims of trafficking and exploitation can be found, primarily, working in strip clubs. Grace Horizon has direct contact with women in Madison County who have been abused, exploited and, in many cases, trafficked into the commercial sex trade.
Grace Horizon (formerly known as Stripped Love) has been working for 12 years to serve women who are survivors of violence, sex trafficking, and women and their children exploited by commercial sex trade in Central Indiana. They have recently rebranded as Grace Horizon and expanded their mission to honor the ways that survivors talk about their stories.
The organization has announced sponsorship packages for the Golf for Freedom tournament, happening at the Anderson Country Club on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Registration for the day will begin at 11:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. An awards ceremony will follow at 6 p.m. where prizes and silent auction items will be distributed.
Grace Horizon held its first annual Golf for Freedom event at the Anderson Country Club in 2019. Despite the pandemic, the annual event happened in a socially distanced, safe way. They were able to raise awareness and funds to positively impact the issue of trafficking in Central Indiana.
Contact Tori Storm, events coordinator intern, at tori@gracehorizon.org or 765-374-0223 if you would like to register for the Golf For Freedom Tournament as a player, sponsor, or if you have questions about the event for 2022.