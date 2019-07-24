MATTHEWS — Epworth United Methodist Church, 105 W. Eighth St., Matthews, will have its annual community Ice Cream Social on Sunday, Aug. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m.
The extended community is invited to come and go at their leisure and enjoy music presented throughout the event by Cumberland Gap Blue Grass Band.
The event will be held indoors in air-conditioned comfort, with a bounce house on the church lawn for children. A variety of food, including coney dogs and nachos, will be served in addition to ice cream and desserts.
There is no charge for the event with freewill donations accepted for the Matthews "Team Hope" Cancer Care, which provides assistance to cancer patients in the local community. "Team Hope" is a joint ministry of Epworth UMC and First Community Church in Grant County.
Information: www.matthewseumc.org.
