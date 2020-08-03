ANDERSON — The Kikthawenund Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently received a $1,000 Heritage Support Grant to purchase archival storage materials.
The grant was provided by the Indiana Historical Society and made possible by the Lily Endowment.
“The organization supports preservation and education with regards to history. The local Chapter has 110 years of historical documents that will be properly archived and protected with the help of this grant,” said chapter historian Deborah Hale.
The Daughters of the American Revolution is a women’s service organization whose members can trace their lineage to the Revolutionary War.
In its 110-year history in Madison County, the Kikthawenund Chapter of DAR has preserved local history by placing markers and monuments in cemeteries and other public spaces.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.