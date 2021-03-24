ORESTES — The Orestes Police Department has received two separate grants to assist in equipment needs and in reducing potential COVID exposures.
A press release from the department credited the efforts of Deputy David Vest, who devoted a significant amount of his shift time and free time in pursuit of the grants.
The Gary Sinise Foundation awarded the department with almost $23,000 in money to provide officers with new or upgraded equipment. This included tourniquets and holders for each officer, new medical (or tac-med) kits and bags for critical incident deployment, new Tasers, and several other items that will increase the quality of public service and aid in officers’ safety.
The department also received money from the CARES Act, which provided digital speed limit signs for high traffic areas, and enough residual money to bolster officers’ protection against pandemic-related concerns.
