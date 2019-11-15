INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Veterans’ Affairs will award up to $900,000 in grant money to organizations throughout the state that assist homeless veterans. Eligible applicants must have 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status. Organizations will use the money to help veterans in any of the following areas:
• Work to eliminate homelessness
• Prevent near-term homelessness
• Provide safe and secure living conditions for homeless veterans
• Provide assistance for veterans moving from public housing programs toward home ownership or long-term rental status
• Provide assistance in finding available state and federal resources
• Provide on-the-job training and job search assistance
• Provide therapeutic services.
The solicitation for the Grants for Veterans’ Services (GVS) program is available on the IDVA website and includes details and guidelines about the grant program and eligibility criteria.
All applications, procedures and documentation should follow Indiana Code, Indiana Administrative Code and Indiana Department of Veterans’ Affairs policies. Applications are due 4 p.m. Dec. 20. GVS money will be awarded by early 2020.
