MUNCIE — The threat of heavy rain and severe weather this past weekend prompted the rescheduling of the first-ever Grateful Fest Fire Truck Pull and Fundraiser.
The new date will be Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Delaware County Fairgrounds,. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and admission is free.
Teams can sign up at GratefulFest.org. Money raised benefits Grateful Rescue and Sanctuary and the Building Fund.
Grateful Rescue operates an animal rescue shelter and community outreach efforts in Muncie.
