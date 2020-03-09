GREENFIELD – The Hancock County Arts Council is inviting Indiana artists to participate in the 2020 Will Vawter Art Competition and Exhibit. Entry form must be submitted by March 21. The exhibit will be on display through April 25, in the “Twenty North Gallery” at 20 N. State St., Greenfield.
The competition is a juried art exhibit judged this year by Wyatt LeGrand, a painter from Bloomfield. He currently works out of his hometown studio and teaches grades 7-12 at Bloomfield Jr./Sr. High School.
Entry is open to all Indiana artists in three categories: oil and acrylic, watercolor, and everything else 2D. The entry fee is $40 per artist for up to three entries. HC Arts Council members receive a $10 discount.
Registrations must be postmarked by March 21. Awards range from $100 to $1,000.
For more information and a registration form, visit www.hancockcountyarts.com.
