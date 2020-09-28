MUNCIE — Solarize Indiana, a grassroots community group, will sponsor a Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, to tell area residents and business owners how they can add solar panels on their houses or businesses before there is no longer a federal tax credit.
The Zoom meeting will involve a 30-minute presentation followed by an hour for questions and answers. There is no charge to attend the Zoom meeting.
Prior registration is required. The Zoom link for registration can be found at https://www.facebook.com/solarizeECI or by sending an email request to Carolyn Vann, cvann@bsu.edu, or John Vann, jvann@bsu.edu, who are co-chairpersons of Solarize Indiana.
The first benefit of installing solar now is a federal tax credit. People installing solar systems by the end of 2020 will be eligible to receive a federal tax credit of 26%.
The federal tax credit will drop to 22% for installing solar in 2021. Starting in 2022, there will no longer be a federal tax credit.
A second benefit of installing solar is that those with an investor-owned utility also will have net metering until mid-year 2032 if their system is installed before the end of June 2022.
A third benefit of installing solar with the help of Solarize Indiana is group pricing.
For more information, contact Carolyn Vann at cvann@bsu.edu.
