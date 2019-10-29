ANDERSON — The Indiana Association of Black Psychologists and the Black Nurses Association of Anderson will sponsor a free community workshop on "Empowering Mind, Body & Spirit" for youth (ages 13+) and adults.
Keynote speakers will be Pastor Jeffrey A. Johnson Sr. and Brother Nuri Muhammad.
Workshop presenters consist of experts in the field of psychology, education and African drumming. Topics will focus on: biblical teachings and health, youth empowerment, effective parenting, depression management, relaxation demonstrations, spiritual healing through African drumming and dance, and more.
The workshop is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Anderson Impact Center, 630 Nichol Ave.
Lunch will be provided to preregistrants only. Register by Nov. 1 at: www.eventbrite.com and search "Empower."
Contacts: Dr. Carrie Dixon at indianaabpsi@gmail.com or Dr. Wendy Shannon-Harden at hspecialitycare@gmail.com.
