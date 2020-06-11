ANDERSON — The Gruenewald Historic House, 626 Main St., has received a grant award of $2,500, board president David Cagley announced.
The National Endowment for the Humanities provided the funding to Indiana Humanities as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act economic stabilization plan appropriated by the U.S. Congress.
Nonprofit organizations that provide public humanities programming to Hoosiers across the state will receive more than $500,000 in operating support to help with funding relief due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indiana Humanities awarded CARES Grants to 74 organizations across the state. Awards ranged from $1,000 to $15,000, depending on the size of the organization’s budget. Organizations in the 5th Congressional District will receive $32,500.
