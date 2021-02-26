PENDLETON — GVC Mortgage will host a free prom dress giveaway event on Saturday, March 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Madison County students.
The event will take place at the GVC corporate office, 600 Corp. Drive, Suite 200, Pendleton.
All dresses and stylist appointments are provided by GVC at no cost to students.
Additional details include:
• More than 200 new prom dresses available.
• Two guests can accompany students to appointments.
• Hair and nail consultants will be onsite to set up prom day appointments.
• Light refreshments will be available.
To reserve an appointment, contact Misty Stanley, executive assistant, at 765-602-1814 or by email at mstanley@gvcmortgage.com.
