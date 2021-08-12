ANDERSON — Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino will present Habitat for Humanity of Madison County with a $10,000 check on Friday, Aug. 13. The money will help further Habitat’s work providing affordable housing for families in need within the community.
Hoosier Park’s Christal Johnson, marketing sales & community relations manager, will present the check to Habitat’s executive director, Jan Miller, after the third Dan Patch Stakes race, which will be between 7 and 8 p.m.
Habitat will also be making a presentation during the event. “Our Habitat ReStore manager, Dawn Davis, discovered among our recent donations a beautiful antique, commemorative bottle honoring the horse Dan Patch,” Miller said.
During the evening, members of the Habitat for Humanity team will have a table near the outdoor food trucks. They will answer questions about the organization’s work in Madison County.
Most people are aware of Habitat’s mission to provide affordable housing, and four Madison County families have gotten new homes in the past year through Habitat.
Habitat for Humanity of Madison County has also expanded its mission and has joined forces with Servants at Work (SAWS) to build ramps for disabled individuals in the county.
In addition to the need for decent housing, Habitat has answered the call for a major need in Madison County. For years, Habitat has received numerous appeals to build ramps to aid people who are unable to navigate outdoor stairways.
