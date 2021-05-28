NOBLESVILLE – The city is actively preparing for a spectacular 2021 Noblesville Fireworks Festival and has announced details for the free events taking place on Sunday, July 4 – beginning at 4:30 p.m. with the Stars & Stripes Forever Parade through downtown Noblesville.
The day kicks off with the annual parade at 4:30 p.m. Registration to participate in the parade is $25 (nonprofits are not charged) and entries must be submitted by June 30. Forms are available at www.NoblesvilleFireworksFestival.com.
The free Fireworks Festival will take place at Forest Park from 6 to 10 p.m. The event will include traditional park amenities such as playgrounds, shelters and shade; along with festival items like a mobile zipline, an axe throwing trailer, flying trapeze, inflatables, trackless train and a kids area. An adult area will include a beer garden and games. Hairbangers Ball will perform on the main stage from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The day will end with the fireworks show at 10 p.m.
Registration is available online for VIP tables. Funds received for VIP section accommodations help defray costs of hosting the community event.
Information: Robert Herrington, 317-776-6324.
