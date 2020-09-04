FISHERS — This year, Conner Prairie’s award-winning corn maze won’t just challenge puzzle-hungry guests, it will serve up some screams, too.
The maze — named one of the 10 best in the nation by USA Today in 2019 — transforms into a scare-filled haunt after dark. Families will enjoy navigating the 22,160-foot corn maze during the day. But from sunset to 10 p.m. on select nights during the Headless Horseman Festival, the Haunted Maze interactive attraction brings the legend to life in a terrifying new way.
In celebration of the 200th anniversary of Washington Irving’s “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” the maze depicts a sword-wielding headless rider leaping out of an open book, surrounded by bats in flight.
Social distancing will be maintained, with staff pacing guests as they enter the maze, and limits placed on the number of guests who can explore the maze together. Masks must also be worn at all times, in accordance with the state of Indiana and city of Fishers mandates.
The maze is open Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Saturday, Sept. 26. Paid museum guests and members can enter the maze for $5 per guest and $3 per member. Children under 2 are admitted free.
Visitors can also explore the corn maze during the Headless Horseman festival on select dates from Oct. 1-30. Gates open for Headless Horseman at 6 p.m. and close at 9 p.m. Activities and hayrides may run until 10 p.m. or later.
