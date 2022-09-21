ANDERSON — After the pandemic hit, nearly all doctors’ appointments to keep people healthy were canceled, including shots for kids. According to Indiana Department of Health school reports, 25% of Madison County K-12 students have not gotten all required shots.
The problem is more concerning among Madison County 12th graders, who are 38% behind and will age out of programs that track vaccinations once they reach 18.
To help families catch up and get children “back on track” with their shots, MDwise and the Madison County Health Department are hosting Back on Track from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22 at the health department. It’s at 206 E. Ninth St., #200.
All routine childhood vaccinations including measles, mumps, rubella, polio and HPV will be available, as well as COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.
The event is open to everyone and will include free food, school supplies, sports physicals, face painting, a bounce house and door prizes of $50 gift cards from MDwise. In addition, there will be games and interactive exhibits about dental education, lead testing and more.
Anyone who needs help with transportation to the event should call MDwise customer service at 800-356-1204.
Children younger than 18 years must be accompanied by an adult with valid identification, such as a driver’s license, ID card or passport. Insurance is not required for qualified children to get their shots.