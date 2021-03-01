INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers can help Indiana’s warblers, bats, salamanders and other wildlife by donating to the Indiana Nongame Wildlife Fund when they file their 2020 state taxes. For every $5 donation, Indiana is eligible to receive an additional $9 in federal funds.
This dedicated fund supports Indiana’s nongame and endangered wildlife. “Nongame” means species that are not hunted, trapped, or fished for. Endangered wildlife are those in danger of disappearing from the state. No state tax dollars are used to manage nongame and endangered wildlife.
People can donate all or a portion of their state tax refunds to the Nongame Wildlife Fund by marking the appropriate boxes on their 2020 Indiana tax forms or when filing electronically.
To donate, fill out Line 1 of Schedule 5/Schedule IN-DONATE form with “Indiana Nongame Wildlife Fund,” enter the three-digit code “200,” and then enter donation amount on Line 17 of the main IT-40 form.
Direct donations can also be made at any time online or by mail: on.IN.gov/nongamewildlifefund.
Find out more about Indiana’s nongame and endangered wildlife: wildlife.IN.gov/2356.htm.
