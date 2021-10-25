YORKTOWN — LifeStream Services has trained State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) counselors on staff to help navigate the complexities of Medicare’s open enrollment period, which ends Dec. 7. SHIP provides free, impartial health insurance information and is not affiliated with any insurance company.
LifeStream is hosting virtual and special community events to help those seeking help during open enrollment.
SHIP Question and Answer Virtual Session will be from noon to 1 p.m. and 6 to 7 p.m,. Oct. 27. A SHIP counselor will provide a short presentation with general information and will be available to answer general questions. No personal information will be discussed during the presentation.
You may join the noon session at bit.ly/SHIPInfoSession1 or the 6 p.m. session at bit.ly/SHIPInfoSession2.
In-person appointments may be scheduled at the Pendleton, Richmond and Yorktown LifeStream offices by calling 800-589-1121. SHIP counselors are also available by phone at 800-589-1121 to help answer questions and review current plans.
This program is available to anyone in Madison County plus Blackford, Delaware, Fayette, Franklin, Grant, Henry, Jay, Madison, Randolph, Rush, Union and Wayne counties.
To learn more, go to lifestreaminc.org or call 800-589-1121.
