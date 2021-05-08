NEW CASTLE — Plein Air artists from Indiana and surrounding states will gather Saturday, May 22, for the eighth annual Art Association of Henry County’s Paint Out. The art association is holding the Paint Out in conjunction with Indiana Plein Air Painters Association (IPAPA).
Artists interested in participating in the Paint out should contact the art association at 765-529-2634 or henrycountyarts@gmail.com. There is no registration fee.
Sign in begins the day of the Paint out at 8 a.m. at the art center, 218 S. 15th St., New Castle. Artists receive a goody bag fill with a water bottle, granola bar, crackers, fruit and hand sanitizer. Masks are required.
Artists gather back at the art center gallery at 4 p.m. for refreshments. Paintings are also for sale at this time.
The Art Association of Henry County was formed in 1965 by Henry County artist Elizabeth Dodds Shaffer and several other artists in Henry County.
