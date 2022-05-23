NEW CASTLE — It’s summer concert season, and the Henry County Concert Series recently announced their “Live @ The Arts Park” lineup. All concerts will take place at the Arts Park Pavilion, located behind the Henry County Art Center, 218 S. 15th St., New Castle.
There is no cost to attend, but donations are accepted during each event. Concerts begin at 6:30 p.m., with the featured performers starting at 7 p.m.
Series opening takes place on June 17 with Josh Kaufman, who became well-known by winning Season 6 of The Voice. John Thomson is the opening act for Kaufman.
Henry Lee Summer presents the July 15 concert, with opening act Lydia Ferguson. Summer is a Brazil, Indiana native and is self-taught on guitar, piano, and drums influenced by the best in country, R&B, rock & roll, and blues.
The Aug. 19 concert features Gene Deer. Deer is a musician from the Indianapolis area who will be joined by other notable Indy-area artists. Trish Crowe will open for Dear.
The season concludes with Flynnville Train performing on Sept. 16. This high-energy country act was formed by brothers Brian and Brent Flynn. Tommy Bales and Joseph Shreve complete the band on drums and bass. Dave Ellison will be the opening act on Sept. 16.