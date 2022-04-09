NEW CASTLE — As part of Henry County’s upcoming bicentennial celebration, New Castle Main Street and the Henry County Historical Society have partnered together to present a series of programs regarding the history of Henry County.
The next piece of the “Magical History Tour” will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, in the auditorium at New Castle-Henry County Public Library.
Aaron Dicken and Dick Bouslog will present the program. Over the course of their careers, the two have studied, researched, and even met with Robert Indiana. Together, they will present commentary about the life and works of Indiana and the impact he has had on the community.
New content will be included for anyone who has previously heard the two speak about Mr. Indiana.
Register online under the events link at www.nchcpl.org or contact Krystal at 765-575-4557. For those who wish to join virtually, a Google Meet link can be emailed once registration is confirmed.
