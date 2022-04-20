NEW CASTLE — As part of Henry County’s upcoming bicentennial celebration, New Castle-Henry County Public Library has been hosting a series of county history programs.
The last installment of “The Magical History Tour” begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 12, in the library auditorium.
Sam Frost will share the history of Henry County churches. In addition to learning about the role they have played in local history, participants will be able to learn more about the bicentennial (Henry County 200) and buy bicentennial T-shirts for $15.
To ensure adequate seating, register online under the events link at www.nchcpl.org or contact Krystal at 765-575-4557. For those who wish to join virtually, a Google Meet link can be emailed once registration is confirmed.
The program is presented in partnership with New Castle Main Street and Henry County Historical Society.
For more information about events and services at New Castle-Henry County Public Library, visit www.nchcpl.org and follow the library on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.