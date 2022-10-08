NEW CASTLE — The Henry County Memorial Park and the New Castle-Henry County Public Library have teamed up for a Fall Festival from noon to 9 p.m. Oct. 15 at the park.
There will be live music in front of the shelter house by the playground. All guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to sit and enjoy the music. The lineup includes Mercy Triumphs from noon to 2 p.m., Matt Cookman from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. and the Backseat Freedom Band from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
There will be trick or treating, pumpkin decorating, costume and pumpkin judging plus tractor rides. The first 50 people will get a pumpkin for the pumpkin decorating at noon; costume and pumpkin judging will be at 3 p.m. at the shelter house.
Trick or treating will be from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the shelters on the north side, which will be decorated by local businesses, houses of faith and organizations that will be passing out candy. Additionally, there is a Halloween Dance with DJ Karl from 6 to 9 p.m. in the shelter house.
There will be free popcorn and treats available in the shelter house. More than 50 vendors and food trucks will be set up along the two roads leading back to the shelter house. They will be open from noon to 6 p.m.
The park is at 260 W. County Road 100 North, New Castle, IN 47362.
For more information, call Casey at 765-591-2703 or the park office at 765-529-1004.