KNIGHTSTOWN — The Henry County Republican Central Committee will host its Lincoln Day Dinner on Friday, April 21, at the Boondocks Event Bar and Lodge, 8001 S. Grant City Road, Knightstown.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with the program beginning at 6:15 p.m.
The dinner will feature Congressman Greg Pence as the keynote speaker.
Attendees may meet with local and state Republican leaders to hear about what is happening at a local level.
Tickets for the dinner can be purchased in advance for $35 each or $250 for a table of eight.
For tickets, email henrycountycentralcommittee@gmail.com; call 765-529-8683; or visit their Facebook page to make a reservation: https://www.facebook.com/HenryCo.IN.GOP/