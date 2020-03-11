NEW CASTLE — Henry County YMCA is offering camp sessions as an opportunity for children to have an active and fun break, even if their parents still have to work. The camps will implement theme-based activities that encourage children to work in science, reading, math and more.
There are two age categories for camp: preschool, 3-5 years old and elementary, 5-12 years old. Available dates are March 23-27 and March 30-April 3. This year’s camp sessions offer two themes: Baking is Fun and Let’s Dance.
For more information about Henry County's YMCA spring break camp, contact April Burcham at aburcham@henrycountyymca.org or visit henrycountyymca.org and look for the camp information on the home page.
