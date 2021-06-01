INDIANAPOLIS — Heritage breeds of livestock are pre-industrial farm animals whose unusual appearances and remarkable qualities take us back to our nation’s agrarian roots — and may show the way to a more sustainable future.
Their value as agricultural and cultural resources was honored by the U.S. Postal Service on stamps dedicated May 17 at a ceremony at George Washington’s Mount Vernon in Virginia.
The pane of 20 stamps includes photographs of 10 heritage breeds: the Mulefoot hog, the Wyandotte chicken, the Milking Devon cow, the Narragansett turkey, the American Mammoth Jackstock donkey, the Cotton Patch goose, the San Clemente Island goat, the American Cream draft horse, the Cayuga duck and the Barbados Blackbelly sheep.
The stamps were designed by Zack Bryant using photographs by acclaimed heritage breeds photographer Aliza Eliazarov. Greg Breeding served as art director.
The Heritage Breeds Forever stamps will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price. News of the Heritage Breeds stamps is being shared with the hashtag #HeritageBreedsStamps.
